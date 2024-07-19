Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $198,150.07 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,082.56 or 0.99732406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00071979 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,631,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,373,646 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,631,905.39647934 with 16,373,645.56727345 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95877025 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $199,199.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

