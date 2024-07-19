Federal Signal (FSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY24 guidance at $2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS.

Federal Signal last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $99.78.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

