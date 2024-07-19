FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on FB Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after buying an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

