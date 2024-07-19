Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.14. 1,105,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,576. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

