Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 131,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 173,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

