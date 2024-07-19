F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

F.N.B. Stock Down 5.8 %

FNB opened at $14.36 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile



F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

