F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.11%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.58. 3,538,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

