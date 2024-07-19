Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,689,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. The company has a market cap of $462.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

