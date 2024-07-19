Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $56,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.35. The company had a trading volume of 191,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.19.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

