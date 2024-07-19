Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Exelon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.