EVERTEC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.
EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
EVERTEC Price Performance
Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.58. 499,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,093. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
