Evercore ISI Increases Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $221.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTH. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.80.

Shares of MTH opened at $193.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.48.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151,946 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

