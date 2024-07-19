Evercore Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $50.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MGA

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $45.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magna International has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.