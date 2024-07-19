European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. The stock has a market cap of C$248.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.21. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

