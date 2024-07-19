Ethereum Price Hits $3,429.56 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,429.56 or 0.05337690 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $412.32 billion and approximately $14.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00042437 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009489 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012281 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00015026 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009876 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,224,184 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
