Ethereum Price Hits $3,429.56 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,429.56 or 0.05337690 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $412.32 billion and approximately $14.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00042437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,224,184 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.