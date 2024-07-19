Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin Sells 11,188 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 29,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,798. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

