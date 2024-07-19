Escalade (ESCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.76%.
Escalade Price Performance
ESCA stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.24. Escalade has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $22.01.
Escalade Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
