ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. ESAB has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 8.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ESAB by 302.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

