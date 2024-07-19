Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.00

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 16700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $606.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at $338,548.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.