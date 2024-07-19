Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $260.30. 1,283,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,734. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.75. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

