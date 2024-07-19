Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $35,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,436,215,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,388,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,949,000 after acquiring an additional 206,037 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $266.17. 179,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.65.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

