EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of EPAM Systems worth $18,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.89.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $9.27 on Friday, hitting $208.20. The stock had a trading volume of 218,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,172. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.45 and its 200-day moving average is $247.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

