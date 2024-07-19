Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ODP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,965,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,283,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ODP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 493,233 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 12,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

ODP Profile

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.