Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,527 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.53. 9,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

