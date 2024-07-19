Entropy Technologies LP Sells 3,611 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 103,350.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Down 0.5 %

ENS stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENS

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.