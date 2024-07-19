Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 4,805 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 667,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,825. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

