Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 51,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,276. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

