Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

