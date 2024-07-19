Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 4,353 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,330,000 after purchasing an additional 209,965 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $92.82. 334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,137. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.