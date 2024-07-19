Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 373,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

