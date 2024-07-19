Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,593. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

