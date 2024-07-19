Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Entegris worth $32,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $1,647,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

ENTG stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $127.32. 1,594,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,259. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

