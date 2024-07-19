Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Down 1.1%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.85. 553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

