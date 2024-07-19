Enjin Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $320.72 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $320.72 million and $17.13 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,821,221,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,653,233,201 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

