Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.35

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 36760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,546,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 275,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.