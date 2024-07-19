Elevation Oncology’s (ELEV) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.80.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $2.67 on Monday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 46.22 and a quick ratio of 46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,509,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,968,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.