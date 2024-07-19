Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health updated its FY24 guidance to at least $37.20 EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $533.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.55. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.50.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

