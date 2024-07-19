EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,465,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,180,367 shares.The stock last traded at $12.29 and had previously closed at $13.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. Research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in EHang by 685.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EHang by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

