ECO Animal Health Group’s (EAH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance
LON:EAH opened at GBX 116 ($1.50) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.42. ECO Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.58 million and a PE ratio of -5,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.
About ECO Animal Health Group
