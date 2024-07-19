eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.36

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 2135877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $97,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $73,777,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,019,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

