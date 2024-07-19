DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $27.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut DoubleVerify from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair cut DoubleVerify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NYSE:DV opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $226,526. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after buying an additional 702,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,436,000 after purchasing an additional 441,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,064 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

