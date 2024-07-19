Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.6 %

LPG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 137,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

