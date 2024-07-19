Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $525.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.39.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $402.54. 289,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.12. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.