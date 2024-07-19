DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. DNOW has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DNOW will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DNOW by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DNOW by 127.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in DNOW in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

