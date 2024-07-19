Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 18,751 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $779.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

