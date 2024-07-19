discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Up 1%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 741 ($9.61) and last traded at GBX 739 ($9.58). Approximately 50,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 152,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 732 ($9.49).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.36) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Monday, June 17th.
discoverIE Group Trading Up 1.0 %
discoverIE Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £28,938.71 ($37,529.13). Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
About discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
