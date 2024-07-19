Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.64. 340,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.06. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

