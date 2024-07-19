Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.00 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.
Discover Financial Services Stock Performance
Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.24. 1,076,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,707. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.
Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFS
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Discover Financial Services
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.