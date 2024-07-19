Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.00 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share.
Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,723. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Discover Financial Services
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.