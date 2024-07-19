Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $25.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $925.14 million, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Digi International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.97 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 687.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 92.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

